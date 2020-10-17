Uhuru Holds Meeting With Senate, National Assembly Leadership At State House

President Uhuru Kenyatta is this afternoon holed up in a meeting with National Assembly and Senate leadership.

The head of state is meeting Committee and House leaders to discuss the government’s development agenda.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta is this afternoon at State House, Nairobi meeting the entire Parliamentary leadership team that comprises of House and Committee leaders from both the Senate and National Assembly and discuss the Government’s development agenda,” a tweet by State House read.

“The meeting was convened for the Head of State to meet the new Parliamentary leadership teams.”

2/2 The meeting was convened for the Head of State to meet the new Parliamentary leadership teams | @SpeakerKLusaka @SpeakerJBMuturi @NAssemblyKE @Senate_KE pic.twitter.com/96NxsBVD07 — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) October 17, 2020

It is said that the leaders will also discuss the yet to released Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document.

This comes a day after Uhuru held a day long cabinet retreat at the Kilaguni Tsavo resort.

On the agenda was the BBI and political issues such as the Huduma Namba which according to leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto is a scam being undertaken by foreigners.

“After watching and listening to certain individuals speaking a lot of total ignorance…talking I don’t know about Germans coming to do Huduma Namba, I don’t know which contract being signed, how many billions…these are the Germans you’ve been talking about (young Kenyan innovators),” Uhuru said.

“You can meet them in person and ask them all the questions that you have.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu