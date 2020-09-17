Uhuru Makes Impromptu Visit To Umoja, Inspects Sh1.9 Billion Desk Project (Photos)

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday inspected an ongoing Sh1.9 billion school furniture program.

He was accompanied by Education CS George Magoha, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and PS Karanja Kibicho.

The head of state made an impromptu visit to a workshop in Umoja owned by Dean Achesa.

Achesa is one of the thousands of Jua kali artisans commissioned to craft desks, lockers, and chairs for public primary and secondary schools.

Speaking during the launch, President Uhuru said the initiative was started so as to support the youths as has the Kazi Mtaani Programme.

“After Kazi Mtaani program, we have said instead of school desks being made by big companies, we give our youth the opportunity to exercise their skills.

“We believe in individuals earning from their sweat and hence we decided to give our skilled youth the opportunity to earn decent livelihoods,” Uhuru said.

He reiterated his commitment to support Kenyans making an honest living.

He urged the artisans who are supposed to supply schools with 650,000 desks, to form societies through which they can save their earnings.

“I don’t want to engage in empty politics of name calling. Rather, I am working hard to ensure all Kenyans work and enjoy the fruits of their labour,” he said.

“Once you start this work encourage all young people to form SACCO’s where they can be putting their savings. You should not utilise every coin, it is wise for you to save for the future.”

The project is part of the government’s post-Covid-19 economic stimulus program.

