President Uhuru Kenyatta Presides Over The Launch of Microsoft ADC Facility in Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday evening presided over the official launch of the Microsoft Africa Development Centre (ADC) in Westlands, Nairobi. This is one of two facilities in the continent, with the other located in Lagos Nigeria. Located at the iconic Dunhill Towers in Westlands, the ADC provides an environment for African techies to develop solutions to address local and global challenges.

President Uhuru toured the facility in the company of ICT CS Joe Mucheru. It currently hosts about 450 developers who are working on various applications.

Speaking at the event, the President said that ADC is a global recognition of the talent and quality workforce we can produce in Africa

“The launch today positions Kenya as a tech hub in Africa, more-so as technology takes the center stage in the global economy.” President Uhuru Kenyatta said at the event.

“This investment will prepare our young people for a dignified digital future.”

Uhuru added that during the Covid-19 pandemic, Microsoft Teams, the company’s videoconferencing feature, helped organizations ensure continuity of work.

The Corporate Vice President of Engineering, Enterprise Mobility and Security at Microsoft, Joy Chik, said the company had surpassed the 500 engineers it pledged to employ by 2023.

“The main aim for the Africa Development Centers is to find talent that can build innovative tech not just for the continent, but for the entire world.” she said.

