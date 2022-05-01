Uhuru Lashes Out At Ruto Over Criticism on Kenya’s Cost of Living [Video]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has lashed out at his deputy William Ruto, accusing him of sabotaging the Jubilee administration’s development agenda.

Uhuru, while speaking during this year’s Labour Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, called out the country’s second in command over what he termed as sustained rebellion.

In a direct dress down, the Head of State took issue with Ruto’s constant criticism of the country’s economy, saying he had failed to offer any assistance to help him govern the country better.

Citing the Russia-Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic, President Kenyatta indicated that some of the circumstances that have made the lives of many Kenyans hard were beyond his control.

He defended his support for opposition leader Raila Odinga as the next President, arguing that he has been helpful than Ruto, his principal assistant.

“Where were you when I needed you? When Covid-19 came here and Kenyans were in trouble, I needed someone to help me but you chose to go to the markets to incite people against me. Insults won’t help you,” said the President.

He suggested that Ruto should have relinquished his role and given him the freedom to choose another person to help him lead the country.

“Na unajiita kiongozi na pia ati wewe ni namba ngapi katika nchi?… Basi si ungewacha mimi nitafute mtu ambaye angenisaidia? Wewe unajua hii sio shida ya mtu, uko wapi wakati mimi nakuhitaji?” the President posed.

Loosely translated, “And you call yourself number [two]. You should have resigned and allowed me to find someone else to get the job done. You know very well I didn’t cause the problems you are talking about, where are you when I need you?”

President Uhuru Kenyatta calls out DP Ruto during #LabourDay2022 celebrations pic.twitter.com/riYd0y99Wq — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) May 1, 2022

The President was reacting to Ruto’s recent criticism of the high cost of living which has been made worse by the fuel crisis in the country.

Ruto said the fuel shortage is a result of collusion between cartels and “incompetent public officials”.

“The current state of affairs is a clear manifestation of the vestiges of conflict of interest and state capture that is now pervasive in all sectors of our economy. Kenyans want an end to this issue of conflict of interest and state capture,” the presidential hopeful said last month while accusing the government of being insensitive to the plight of millions of Kenyans.

