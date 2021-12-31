Uhuru, Koome Receive Covid-19 Booster Shots as Kenya Hits 10 Million Vaccinations Target

President Uhuru Kenyatta today received his Covid-19 Booster jab through a dose of moderna vaccine administered to him and Chief Justice Martha Koome.

The President first received his Covid-19 shot, Astra Zeneca in March this year. Today’s jab was aimed at boosting Kenyans’ confidence in the government’s vaccination efforts as the Ministry of health rolls out booster shots for eligible Kenyans starting January 1.

The event was attended by Health CAS Rashid Aman and Dr Willis Akhwale, the Chairman of the National Covid-19 Vaccines Taskforce.

As the Omicron variant continues to spread, 2,791 people tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 9,384 tested in the last 24 hours.. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 295,028 and cumulative tests so far conducted to 3,030,272. The positivity rate is now at 29.7 percent.

On a positive note, 1,058 patients have recovered from the disease. Out of these, 139 are from the Home-Based Isolation & Care program while 99 are from various health facilities. The total number of recoveries is now 252,281.

Currently, 1,013 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 23,229 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Unfortunately, two people succumbed to Covid-19. Both are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of December 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,378.

As of December 30th 2021, a total of 10,002,184 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. 5,820,951 are those above 18 years who are partially vaccinated & 4,155,832 who are fully vaccinated. This brings the proportion of fully vaccinated adults to 15.3 percent.

