President Uhuru Kenyatta Orders an End to the Dusk till Dawn Curfew

The dusk till dawn curfew has come to an end, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced during the Mashujaa Day celebrations held in Wang’uru stadium, Kirinyaga County.

The head of state while addressing Kenyans stated that the country is not yet out of the woods while advising netizens to come out in large numbers and get vaccinated.

His decision, the President said, was necessitated by a drop in Covid-19 infections recorded across different parts of the country.

Religious places will also be operational with two-thirds of their congregants allowed in.

As of yesterday, the country’s Covid-19 positivity rate was at 2.3% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,648,009.

As of October 19, 2021, a total of 4,590,725 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 3,338,391 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,252,334. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 35.9%.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 4.6%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

