President Uhuru Kenyatta To Meet Persons Who Recover From COVID-19

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday spoke to two Kenyans who recently recovered from Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The President held a virtual meeting with Brenda and Brian from State House, Nairobi.

Brenda, formerly patient number one, said she tested positive for the virus after flying in from US via London.

“I went to the US in December & took a flight to London & I believe that may be where I contracted the virus. I monitored my body for a day and went to Mbagathi Hospital the following day as it was on the media as an isolation facility, ” said Brenda.

Brian was isolated after Health Officials marked him as one of Brenda’s contacts.

He later tested positive for the contagious virus.

During the meeting, the President said he will be meeting individuals who test negative, in person, as a prove that the disease is manageable.

The Head of State lauded the two for their bravery urging Kenyans to emulate them.

“Let us follow Brenda’s example and Brian we can contain this disease. For all of us who are out there, who have these symptoms..let us behave like these people and report symptoms.. Let’s stay away..let us bring ourselves forward and be treated because it is treatable, there is no stigma,” he said.

At the same time, President Kenyatta apologised to all Kenyans for inhumane treatment by police as they enforced the 7pm to 5am curfew.

“I apologize to all Kenyans for excesses that happened during implementation of the curfew. I assure you, if we work together and understand that this problem needs all of us, we will overcome,” said the President.

The first day of the curfew, Friday, March 27, was characterised by police brutality as those who flouted the curfew were not arrested, but beaten and made to run home.

The Police officers were captured on camera beating commuters at Likoni crossing in Mombasa, as they enforced the nationwide curfew.

The police used excessive force on motorists who were still on the road past 7pm.

Two Boda Boda operators are said to have died after they were assaulted by police on Friday and Saturday.

The Inspector-General of police Hillary Mutyambai has launched a probe into a killing of a 13-year-old boy by an alleged stray bullet at Kiamaiko in Mathare, Nairobi County.

Yasin Moyo, who was on a balcony, was shot while he was trying to catch a glimpse of the men in uniform who were enforcing the nationwide curfew on Monday at around 8pm.

He was rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

On Tuesday the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji directed the IG to urgently forward the file once investigations are complete for appropriate action.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu