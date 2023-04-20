Uhuru, Kalonzo Skip Azimio Meeting in Murang’a

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka have skipped a town hall meeting in Murang’a county.

The two did, however, send their apologies for missing the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga-led meeting.

The opposition leader while addressing the people of Murang’a said the duo had sent their regards.

“Nawatumia salamu kutoka kwa Uhuru na Kalonzo, hawangeweza kufika hapa leo,” said Raila.

Read: Uhuru, Moi Skip Azimio Parliamentary Group Meeting

Loosely translates to: “I have greetings from Uhuru and Kalonzo, they could not make it here today.”

Raila was accompanied by former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria, Martha Karua, George Wajackoyah, Jeremiah Kioni, Wycliffe Oparanya, and Eugene Wamalwa.

The opposition held the meeting even after area police commander David Mathiu cancelled it.

Mr Mathiu said the convener had issued the police with the notice when it was too late. He also termed the meeting as illegal.

Read Also: I Rejected Offer from US Senator Coons to Dialogue with Raila – DP Gachagua

On April 6, Uhuru sent an apology for missing the a Parliamentary Group meeting that was held at the Stoni Athi in Machakos County.

“I bring apologies from our chairman Uhuru Kenyatta, he wanted to come but he was unable, but he said he will support whatever resolution we will make today,” Raila said.

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi also sent his apology.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...