Former President Uhuru in Jordan for Royal Wedding

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday attendend the Royal wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince of Jordan Al Hussein Bin Abdallah II.

The Crown Prince exchanged nuptials with Miss Rajwah Khalid al-saif.

Miss Rajwah is a Saudi architect at Al Husseinieh Palace in Amman.

Also gracing the royal wedding was Prince William of Britain and his wife Kate. US First Lady Jill Biden was also present.

According to Aljazeera, the 29-year-old bride arrived at Zahran Palace in a 1968 Rolls-Royce Phantom V custom-made for the crown prince’s late great-grandmother.

The crown prince wore the full ceremonial military uniform with a gold-hilted saber.

The public watched the couple exchange vows through a wide screen mounted at an ancient Roman amphitheatre, a few kilometres from the wedding venue.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...