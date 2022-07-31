Uhuru Hits Out At DP Ruto, Gachagua Over Alleged Assassination Plot

President Uhuru Kenyatta has hit out at his Deputy, William Ruto and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua over alleged assassination plots.

For the better part of last week, Ruto, who is UDA’s presidential candidate and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua have been on a roll, accusing the Head of State of plotting to have them assassinated.

During a campaign trail, Ruto fired at Uhuru Kenyatta, calling him out and pleading with him to stop making plans to have him killed before the August 9, elections.

Ruto’s remarks were echoed by Gachagua who hinted that his life was in danger because the President was allegedly plotting to have him killed

Rigathi Gachagua to Uhuru. "Nilikutoa kwa bar"

Masaa ni machache pic.twitter.com/REZx1uKx65 — Propesa (@Propesaa) July 30, 2022

Responding to the same, the country’s First in Command has asked the duo to keep his name out of their mouths and focus on their campaigns.

Uhuru stated that he has no plan to cause harm to anyone as he has been in power for 10 years and he has never attempted the same.

The President further reiterated that the Ruto-led UDA party has been abusing him for the past three years and he has never responded nor paid attention. Thus, he terms the claims that he plans to assassinate them as lies and propaganda.

“Uza sera zako wachana na mimi. Mimi nafanya kazi yangu nimalize. Nyinyi endeni muuze sera mkipewa ni sawa mikinyinmwa twende Nyumbani pamoja,” Uhuru said.

He added, “Nimekujibu kwa sababu umeambia watu mambo ya uongo. Si mumenitusi karibu karibu miaka tatu. Kuna mtu amewagusa? Hiyo miaka mitatu sinimekua kwa kiti.Si nilikua na uwezo? Sasa wakati naelekea kupeana serikali na sina Uwezo ndo niko na time ya kukutafuta?”

President Uhuru Kenyatta launches the Nairobi Expressway https://t.co/ReHyEExvoo — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) July 31, 2022

Uhuru was speaking while he officially opened the 27.8 km Nairobi Eastern Bypass Road which was expanded from a single 2-lane road to a dual 4-lane carriageway at a cost of Sh12.5 billion.

Nairobi Eastern Bypass connects Mombasa Road to Thika Super Highway at Kamakis, traversing through Embakasi, Utawala, Ruai and Ruiru towns, and was expanded as part of sustained Government efforts to decongest Nairobi.

