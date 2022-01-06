Uhuru Halts Evictions from Mukuru Kwa Njenga Slums

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered an immediate stop of all evictions in the Mukuru informal settlement, Nairobi.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said on Thursday that the government will ensure all those who were affected by the Christmas Day evictions will be settled within the next 30 days.

He criticized the evictions as ‘insensitive and unnecessary’ adding that they had been executed by rogue officials who had already been disciplined for the aberrations.

He indicated the government is currently pursuing lasting solutions and consensus on land ownership, property rights and infrastructure upgrade in the area.

The CS spoke during a meeting with elders from Mukuru.

The meeting was also attended by Lands CS Farida Karoney, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Major Genera Mohamed Badi and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

Matiang’i said negotiations and regularization that will balance private property rights and the welfare of the many families already occupying the contested land at the center of the evictions will be expedited.

“We want everyone who is currently displaced to go back immediately. The instructions are that we immediately cease every activity in Mukuru kwa Njenga until everyone has been resettled,” the CS said.

