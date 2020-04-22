Uhuru: Gov’t Can’t Force Landlords To Waive Rent Over COVID-19

Landlords will not be compelled by government to waive rent for their tenants as a majority of Kenyans struggle to make a living in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Wednesday morning.

Speaking during an interview with Radio Citizen, the Head of State said that would be overstepping the government’s mandate on private properties.

President Kenyatta, however, said he can only appeal to the landlords to be humane during the pandemic.

“These are tough times or all Kenyans. There many landlords who have refused to chase away tenants during this crisis. As humans, let us show mercy and be understanding during this time,” he said.

The President assured the nation that no Kenyan will have their electricity and water supply cut off due to pending bills amid the economic slowdown.

In addition, President Kenyatta said the government will give needy families weekly stipends to cushion them from the negative effects of COVID-19 on the economy. The program is already on in Nairobi and will be extended to other counties in the coming days.

Read: Landlords Term Bid To Waive Rent Completely As Impractical

The remarks come at a time many Kenyans have been calling on the President to bar landlords from collecting rent until the COVID-19 dust settles.

Over the recent past, videos of Kenyans being evicted from their houses over unpaid rent have surfaced online eliciting an angry reaction from a section of Kenyans.

But some landlords across the country have been lauded for helping tenants pull through the pandemic that has resulted in job losses as some businesses have closed down with others scaling down their operations as Kenyans are urged to stay at home in a bid to contain the spread of the contagious disease.

Read Also: Cop Dies In Embakasi Chaos After Landlord Disconnected Water, Electricity For Delayed Rent – Video

Michael Munene, a landlord in Kinangop, waived rent for his tenants for record three months due to the harsh economic times.

“At this time it is important to be sympathetic. So many businesses are closed and I understand that so many people are struggling. I decided to waive rent because I understand what my tenants are going through. I also donate food once in a while to top up what they have,” said Munene who once had to go through the pain of being kicked out of his house over rent arrears.

In the wake of the new normal, Nairobi Senator Johnstone Sakaja has proposed a bill to have Kenyans exempted from paying rent and utility charges as well as servicing loans during pandemics such as COVID-19.

Read Also: Nairobi Minority Whip Imwatok Calls On NMS Director General Badi To Waive Rent For Low-income Earners Residing In Gov’t Houses

“The Bill seeks to provide measures to mitigate against the effects of the pandemic and provide a mechanism to cushion those that may be adversely affected,” the Pandemic Response and Management Bill, 2020, reads the bill.

The Bill seeks to have tenants give a notice in writing to their landlords or contracting party that they are unable pay rent because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Upon receipt of a notice, the contracting parties shall enter into an agreement on how the tenant shall meet their obligation at the end of the pandemic, ” the draft bill reads.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu