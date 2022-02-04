Uhuru Gets Jubilee MPs’ Nod To Continue Serving As Party Leader, Strike Coalition Deals

President Uhuru Kenyatta will continue serving as Jubilee party leader as the country enters into an election period.

This was among resolutions reached during the Head of State’s meeting with Jubilee party lawmakers at State House in Nairobi on Friday.

Further, the President got a green light to enter into coalition agreements with other like-minded parties as the August General Election draws closer.

The ruling party won’t field a candidate in the polls slated for August 9.

During the Friday meeting, President Kenyatta denied claims Jubilee party is dead. He indicated the party has been ‘silent’ because it has been at work.

“Now that the political season is with us, Jubilee is moving into politics,” the President told the legislators.

The leadership agreed to launch a series of activities as part of efforts to revitalize the party.

The party is now set to enter into a period of aggressive recruitment and political activities including rebranding, recruitment, coalition-building and nominations in preparation for the forthcoming elections.

“Since Jubilee doesn’t have a Presidential candidate for 2022 its focus during this election is to be the Majority Party at the COG, National Assembly, Senate and in at least 33 County Assemblies in the next government,” said Thika Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, who was among legislators who attended the meeting.

“The Jubilee Party will seek to get into a coalition with like-minded parties and to support a Presidential Candidate with whom we share common ideals, who will treat us with respect, and with whom we can form the next government as an ‘Anchor Partner’, to continue with the work done during the last 10 years.”

Jubilee is among parties that have declared intention to support ODM leader Raila Odinga for the presidency under the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

The party is expected to hold a National Delegates Convention (NDC) on 25th and 26th February before making formal their engagement with Odinga’s party.

In the expected rebranding, Jubilee is set to drop elements associated with Deputy President William Ruto who defected to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party following his fallout with President Kenyatta.

The elements include the yellow colour associated with Ruto’s defunct United Republican Party (URP) on the Jubilee logo.

