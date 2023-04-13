Uhuru Froze in Ruto’s Presence – Raila’s Chief Agent Saitabao Claims

Azimio la Umoja coalition chief agent Saitabao Kanchory says retired President Uhuru Kenyatta froze in the presence of his then-deputy, William Ruto.

In his book, Why Baba Is Not The 5th, Saitabao described President Ruto as a methodical schemer whom the former president feared.

“I am talking about real fear- the kind that causes one to freeze, flee or fight. Uhuru froze,” says Saitabao.

He also notes that Uhuru controlled the “shallow state” while Dr Ruto really had the backing of the real “deep state”.

Read: Jalang’o Content with Being A One-term MP Following Fallout with Raila

The lawyer further details the disorganization and internal wrangles within the Azimio camp which led to Raila’s loss.

“Elections in Kenya are won nor lost; they’re taken. Baba gave it away. He won, yes, but he gave it away. Presidential elections are there for those who are prepared to take it. There has never been an election in Kenya in the last nearly 20 years that has been won, all of them have been taken,” he told KTN News on Wednesday.

He alleges that Raila and his running mate, Martha Karua, were completely out of touch with the presidential campaign machinery.

According to the lawyer, the campaign team had a sit-down with the candidates only after the elections.

Read Also: Agree to Bipartisan Talks or Wait for 2027 Polls – Ruto Tells Raila

“Not once did Baba and Martha personally join our deliberations whether as national chief agents team, at the command centre or called to inquire the process,” he says.

He cites former ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, former Interior Principal Secretary Dr Karanja Kibicho, and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brother, Muhoho Kenyatta, as some of the individuals behind Raila’s tragic loss.

As for the resource centre, Saitabao claims that the chief agents were locked out of the command centre.

“It is not that the command centre was not given resources but the national chief agents team of five; myself, Oduor Ong’wen, Dr Caroline Karugu, Prof Isaiah wa Kindiki and Paul Mwangi, was kept out of the command centre,” he says.

“Azimio team casually squandered the tremendous goodwill it enjoyed from Kenyans.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...