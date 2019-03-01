Cabinet Reshuffle: President Uhuru Fires Sports CS Rashid Echesa

President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally reshuffled his cabinet amidst major corruption scandals involving some of the Cabinet Secretaries.

“…committed to enhancing efficiency, transparency and accountability at all levels of Government through a governance structure and leadership that ensures rapid delivery of public services to Kenyans in every part of the Republic,” an executive order signed by the president reads in part.

On the chopping board is Sports CS Rashid Echesa, Principal Secretary Fatuma Hirsi.

The new Education CS is Prof George Magoha as Amina Mohammed replaces Echesa.

Echesa has been involved in various scandals including the most recent one where it was found that two people nabbed with fake money estimated to be Sh32 billion resided in his home in Ruiru.

Principal Secretaries have been reassigned as follows:

Susan N. Mochache has been moved to the Ministry of Health, Ali Noor Ismail to the State Department of Cooperatives, Ibrahim M. Mohamed to the State Department of Environment and Forestry while Eng. Peter Kiplagat Tum moves to the State Department of Labour.

Dr Margaret Mwakima will now be stationed at the State Department of East African Community Affairs (EAC) and Susan Koech to the State Department of Wildlife.

