Uhuru Extends KDF Chief Mwathethe’s Term By Another Year

The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) boss Samson Mwathethe will serve in the force for one more year effective May 6.

In a gazette notice issued on Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta noted that he has extended Mwathethe’s term by one more year.

According to the KDF Act, the President has powers to extend the term of office of military chiefs for a period not more than one year.

Mwathethe was appointed in 2015 to replace Julius Karangi.

Sources privy to the office of the President divulged that the extension of his term is so as to allow the Inspector General (IG) Hillary Nzioki Mutyambai to settle into office.

Additionally, the President promoted Martin Ong’oyi, Joseph Kivunzi, Jonah Mwangi, Albert Kiprop, George Nyaga, Mohammed Badi and Said Farah to Major General.

He then promoted Adan Kancharo to lieutenant general.

The Gazette notice further stated that several colonels were also promoted.

