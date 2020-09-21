Uhuru Extends Dusk To Dawn Curfew And Other Covid-19 Containment Measures Till Next Week

The government has extended the Covid-19 containment measures including the 9pm-4am curfew until September 29.

In a statement on Monday, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said President Uhuru Kenyatta will issue new guidelines next Tuesday after planned National COVID-19 Conference scheduled for Monday, September 28.

The Tuesday address will be the Head of State’s 12 national address on the Covid-19 situation.

The Head of State gave the 11th national address on August 26.

In his address, the President ordered the continued closure of bars and nightclubs for a further 30 days.

The President also extended operating hours for restaurants and eateries by an hour from 7pm to 8pm.

He also ordered stakeholders to come up with self-regulating mechanisms before reopening.

