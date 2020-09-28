President Uhuru Extends Curfew By Another 60 Days

President Uhuru Kenyatta has on Monday extended the nationwide curfew by another 60 days effective, September 29.

Speaking during the National Covid-19 Conference held at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), Nairobi, the head of state said the curfew will run from 11 pm to 4 am, daily.

Previously, the nationwide curfew started at 9 pm am until 4 am.

While easing the COVID-19 restrictions set in March when the first case of the virus was confirmed in Kenya, the head of state said the country’s positivity rate has fallen to 4.4 per cent.

The World Health Organization recommends a state or region maintain a 5 percent positivity rate for at least two weeks before lifting shelter-at-home and social distancing protocols.

He did however note that the war against the invisible enemy is not yet won. He warned that a second wave of the deadly disease is possible.

“Experience has taught us that we are most vulnerable and fragile at the moment we think we have won…if we have won one battle against COVID-19 we have not yet won the war, the possibility of a second wave of this pandemic is real as we have seen in other countries,” Uhuru said.

He also stated that in the last six months Kenya has installed more medical equipment than she ever has since independence.

