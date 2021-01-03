Uhuru Extends Curfew Ahead Of Resumption Of School Activities

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the night curfew ahead of resumption of learning activities from Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has announced.

In an Executive Order, the President extended the 10pm-4am curfew to March 12.

In addition, the ban on political gatherings/meetings has been extended for 60 days.

“That all forms of public events and gatherings which may act as ‘super spreader’ events for Covid-19, including political and roadside gatherings/meetings, shall remain suspended for the next 60 days, with the exception of funerals /burials and weddings, which shall only be conducted with prior approval and with the number of persons being capped at a maximum of 150 persons, and only if the particular venue can accommodate that number of persons while adhering to all applicable guidelines and protocols, ” the Order reads.

Read: Uhuru Suspends All Political Gatherings And Rallies Over Covid-19 Fears

The Head of State said Covid-19 pandemic remains a threat to our health and livelihoods.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Sunday, Matiang’i, who was joined by CSs Mutahi Kagwe (Health), George Magoha (Education) and James Macharia (Transport) said the government has put in place necessary measures to ensure smooth resumption of learning activities amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

CS Macharia said that the government will from tomorrow double inter-county trains to facilitate transport of learners to schools across the country.

Read Also: Uhuru Directs Interior Ministry To Facilitate Reopening Of Schools On January 4

Magoha, on his part, said that the government will provide three million needy learners with masks as schools reopen.

CS Kagwe said all plans were in place to ensure the safety of teachers and students in schools after more than eight months of closure occasioned by the pandemic.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu