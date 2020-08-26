Uhuru Extends Closure Of Bars, Curfew By Another 30 Days

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the national 4am to 7pm curfew by another 30 days.

Addressing the nation from State House, the head of state also ordered the continued closure of bars and nightclubs for a further 30 days.

He ordered stakeholders to come up with self-regulating mechanisms before reopening.

On Monday, bar owners appealed to the president to allow them resume operations.

Speaking to a local blog, Pubs, Entertainment and Restaurants Association of Kenya (PERAK) Executive Officer Eunice Annam said they will adhere to protocols laid down by the MOH.

“We appeal to the President, the reason being ever since the pandemic started our businesses were affected and now we have bills to pay like rent and we also had stock which has since expired.

“We really urge the government to open up bars, there are some protocols that the Ministry of Health had issued for us to reopen which we complied with but we were shocked by the decision to close,” she said.

Restaurants and eateries will starting August 27 extend opening time by an hour.

The president said the establishments will stay open up to 8 pm.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu