Uhuru Explains Why He Is Yet To Quit Politics

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has explained why he is yet to bow out of active politics.

Speaking during the Jubilee National Delegates Conference (NDC) on Monday at the Ngong Race Course, the former President said recent events have forced him to stay on as Jubilee party leader.

The Retirement Benefits Act states that a former Head of State shall not hold a political seat so as to enjoy his benefits.

Uhuru should have retired from politics six months after handing over the instruments of power to President William Ruto.

Read: Jubilee Expels Kanini Kega, Sabina Chege from Party

“There was a time I thought I would retire from politics. I thought the time I would come to NDC would be to hand over the mantle of leadership,” he said.

“But some people have decided that they would engage in intimidation and threats.”

He also warned rebel Jubilee members collaborating with the Kenya Kwanza regime against the sustained attacks against him.

“Today I want to tell them to mess with someone else but not me,” warned Uhuru.

Read Also: Showdown Looms As Uhuru Fights for Control of Jubilee Party

The retired President insisted that he would defend the former ruling party which is under attack from the government.

“I kept quiet when they stole goats and burnt farms. They can continue that but should not mess with the party because it does not belong to Uhuru Kenyatta,” he said, adding that he was merely a custodian.

As for the likes of EALA MP Kanini Kega and Nominated MP Sabina Chege, the former head of state termed them as betrayers who should honorably exit the party.

“Kenya is a democratic nation and Jubilee agreed to be with Azimio and it is only NDC that can end such agreement,” he stated.

Read Also: EALA MP Kanini Kega Cancels Jubilee NDC Again

“If they are not happy with being in Azimio, let them stand aside and vacate the political seats they hold courtesy of Jubilee.”

The NDC was also attended by Azimio leaders; Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa and Prof George Wajackoyah.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...