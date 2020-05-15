Uhuru Appoints Ex-Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo Chairperson Of NTSA Board

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo as Chairperson of the National Transport And Safety Authority (NTSA).

In a gazette notice dated May 13, the President appointed Ms Odhiambo to the authority for a period of three years.

She will take over from Alice Chesire who has been holding the fort in acting capacity after joining the board in February 2019.

In her new role, Ms Odhiambo will lead a team comprising of George Njao – NTSA director-general; Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani; PS Transport Solomon Kitungu; Attorney General Paul Kihara; Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

Other individuals in the board include Francis Mwongo (member); Moses Nderitu – Private Sector Representative; Catherine Waweru (member); Meshack Kidenda (member); and Wilfred Nyamwamu.

Ms Odhiambo’s eight-year tenure as budget boss ended on August 27, 2019. She was replaced by Dr Margaret Nyakang’o.

In the new appointments, President Kenyatta also appointed former JKUAT Vice-Chancellor Prof Mabel Imbiga to chair the National Authority for Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) board.

The anti-drug agency board has been under the leadership of vice-chairperson Margaret Moitallel.

