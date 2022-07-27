Uhuru Drums Up Support For Raila In Nakuru, Accuses Ruto Of Double-speak

President Uhuru Kenyatta on his second-day tour of Nakuru County has drummed up support for Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The Head of State urged Nakuru residents to adopt the six-piece voting pattern that will see Azimio candidates with Raila at the top become victorious.

“Tuwe watu ambao watakuwa wa haki. Wenzangu, ombi langu la kusema kwaheri kwenu, mimi nataka tuendelee kuwa kitu kimoja. Mimi nataka tuwe na uongozi ambao utakuwa wa haki. Mimi nawauliza kwa heshima kubwa sana, na sio kwa kulazmisha, shikeni huyu mzee jameni.” Uhuru said.

He further castigated his deputy, William Ruto accusing him of harboring lies and being a master of double-speak.

The President referenced Ruto’s recent remarks where he told Coastal people he would return port services to Mombasa while changing the conversation when visiting Nakuru.

Notably, Ruto while campaigning in Mombasa a few weeks back promised to return port services to Mombasa to aid in creating local jobs and improving the lives of locals.

In Nakuru, he ideally made a U-turn and took credit for the construction of the Naivasha Inland Container Depot.

Thus, President Uhuru has labeled him a political conman who is using lies and deceit to woo Kenyans into voting for him.

“You come here (Nakuru county) and say we have built the rail line, then you go to Mombasa and say you will return port services,” Uhuru lamented.

