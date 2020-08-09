Uhuru Drives Himself to Inspect Nairobi City Projects By Night

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday night drove himself in a police car to inspect ongoing projects in the capital, the fourth time this year.

The President was accompanied by Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director General Maj Gen Mohamed Badi, and first visited Kenyatta Avenue where construction of pedestrian paths is ongoing.

He later visited Kirinyaga Road and addressed a small crowd before leaving the city centre.

The Standard reports that the President, who was accompanied by a lean security detail, was spotted driving along Thika Road, Outering Road and Jogoo Road where he would stop momentarily to inspect projects.

As late as 2am, it is reported that the President was till driving around the city, and visited a market under construction along Kangundo Road. He refused to address another crowd that had gathered there.

Read: Two Charged With Leaking Night CCTV Footage Of President Uhuru, Raila Touring Nairobi CBD

He drove back through the city centre to Kilimani Police Station, where he commended the use of the digital occurrence book which was launched sometimes back by interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

“Visit to Kilimani to view progress with new OB. Well done, keep it up,” the president wrote in the book.

During his night drive in the city, the President would stop to greet police officers on foot patrol, and anytime a crowd gathered they were barred from taking his photos.

On June 2, President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga visited the city centre at night to inspect ongoing development projects in the city.

Uhuru and Raila arrived in the CBD from Waiyaki way with seven black chase cars trailing them, at around 8pm which was during curfew hours.

The President has been doing impromptu visits since last year to inspect projects, where in most cases he drives himself.

In February, Uhuru made a surprise visit to inspect the late and former President Daniel Moi’s funeral preparations at Nyayo Stadium.

Uhuru drove himself to Nyayo Stadium in a G Wagon.

In March, Uhuru made a surprise visit to Nyeri to inspect projects.

Last year, Uhuru made an impromptu visit to the Inland Container Depot at Embakasi along Mombasa road where seized containers were being stored.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu