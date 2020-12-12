Uhuru Directs Interior Ministry To Facilitate Reopening Of Schools On January 4

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed Interior ministry, through chiefs and assistant chiefs, to ensure all students report back to school from January 4, 2021.

Speaking during the 57th Jamhuri Celebrations, the head of state also ordered the Ministry of Education to publicise Education Policy on school re-entry to facilitate re-admission of those who may not be able to report back due to pregnancy.

In November, Prof George Magoha-led ministry released a new calendar for the year 2021 following the disruption of learning in the country by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the new calendar, Pre Primary 1&2, Grade 1, 2 and 3, Class 5, 6 and 7 and Form 1, 2 and 3 will start their second term on January 4, and end on March 19.

Prof Magoha announced that non-candidate classes will proceed for a 7-week break to allow for the administration, marking and grading of Kenya Certificate of Primary and Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

The CS further said Grade 4 Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) learners who reopened school on October 12 alongside Class Eight and Form Four candidates, will transition to Grade 5 in July 2021.

All 4-year-olds will join PP1 in July 2021.

