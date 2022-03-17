Uhuru Denies Convening Meeting with Mt Kenya Leaders At State House

President Uhuru Kenyatta has rubbished media reports of a planned meeting with leaders from the Mount Kenya region at State House, Nairobi, on Friday.

This comes after viral reports that the Head of State had cancelled the purported meeting under unclear circumstances.

In a statement to newsrooms on Thursday afternoon, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo termed the reports as misleading saying no such meeting had been planned.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta’s attention has been drawn to misleading information circulating online on a purported meeting with Central Kenya elected leaders this week.

“The President did not convene nor postpone any such meeting. Therefore, the information is false and misleading,” said Mrs Mararo.

She added: “His Excellency President Kenyatta’s diary for the remainder of the week and the weekend ahead has several public engagements of which Kenyans will be duly informed through established platforms.”

Reports of the purported State House meeting surfaced online on Wednesday night.

The President is said to have invited Members of Parliament from the central region to, among others, deliberate on the August 9 General Election.

On Thursday afternoon, another message surfaced online indicating that the Jubilee party leader had postponed the meeting.

“After wide consultations, I have deferred the meeting that was scheduled for tomorrow, Friday 18th March 2022, at Statehouse Nairobi, with MPs, Senators and Governors, from the Mt Kenya region, to a later date, which will be communicated to you, in due course,” the message read.

The reports emerged weeks after the President embarked on a mission to consolidate the Mt Kenya votes following the declaration that his preferred candidate in the August presidential contest is Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

The meeting was seen as one of the tactics the president is employing to undo gains made by Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance party in the vote-rich region amid protests from the DP’s camp.

Ruto, who is expected to run for the presidency under the Kenya Kwanza coalition, is Odinga’s main rival in the August polls.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...