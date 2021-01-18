President Uhuru Defends Cost Of BBI Report, Says Sh2 Billion Misappropriated Daily

President Uhuru Kenyatta has defended the cost of passing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Addressing the Mt Kenya people via vernacular radio stations on Monday morning, the head of state said money misappropriated at the Exchequer is more than Sh2 billion per day.

“We are not even there yet. The verification of the signatures has not even been completed and the Bill is yet to get the county assemblies. And even when they talk about Sh2 billion, that is the same amount of money they are stealing daily,” he said.

He said that the problem with the report is that it has been largely perceived to be supporting one person and undermining the other.

“I have never said that this is about supporting this person or undermining this other one. My goal is towards peace, unity and the prosperity of the country,” he said, adding, “My greatest worry is that politicians are focused on the 2022 elections instead of focusing on the issues facing Kenyans.”

Hitting out at his deputy William Ruto, Kenyatta without dropping names said he (Ruto) talks about the government’s achievements when touring the country.

“People ask what the government is doing. But even those who are going around the country, what do they do when on those cars? They talk about the roads, electricity, and water as part of the achievements of the government,” he continued.

He also stated that he has never fronted ODM Leader Raila Odinga as the person to take over the reins of power come 2022.

Instead, he and Odinga came together to discuss matters of national unity and inclusivity.

On matter Nairobi county, the president said he helped ousted Governor Mike Sonko clinch the seat but he (Sonko) was not working.

Nairobi Metropolitan Director General Major Mohamed Badi, Kenyatta said, was the best person to replace Sonko.

He has built roads, the president said, adding that in a few days he will be launching 7 hospitals within the county.

