President Uhuru Declares Saturday National Prayer Day Over Coronavirus Pandemic

President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared Saturday, March 21 a national prayer day following the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the head of state, the event will be lead by religious leaders at State House starting noon.

Kenyans will join in prayer from wherever they will be as they avoid public gatherings

“…I have thought it necessary that this day of prayer be observed in our homes, in our places of work or wherever we shall be residing on that day,” Uhuru said.

Uhuru asked Kenyans to turn to God and thank Him for his blessings and to lean on him during tough times.

“In these circumstances as we have done in the past as a nation, we have always turned to God first to give thanks for the many blessings that He has bestowed on our nation.

“But we also turn to God to share our fears, our apprehensions, but also to seek his guidance and ever-present protection,” he said in a statement.

He also urged media stations to stream-live the event on radio and television.

“To this end, I appeal to our media houses and kindly request them to broadcast this event live on all our television stations, our radio stations and our online platforms so that we can facilitate every single Kenyan to participate in this event,” he continued.

The president also asked that Kenyans use this time to ask for forgiveness “for anything that we may have done wrong or wronged him.”

Together with his ministers, Uhuru also vowed to keep Kenyans in the know.

This afternoon, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed Kenya’s fourth Covid-19 case.

111 cases have been tested so far.

