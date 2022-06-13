Uhuru Launches DCI Forensic Lab as He Promises Action Against Digital Crimes

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the country is well equipped to deal with crimes committed on digital platforms. Speaking during the launch of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation’s National Forensic Lab, the President said that an increase in the number of digital transactions had prompted the emergence of electronic fraud in the country.

“A new wave of crime is equally emerging that involves things like Sim swapping and the typical ‘tuma kwa hii namba’ syndicate, all of which we must deal with properly,” he said.

Kenyatta directed that the Ministry of Interior and ICT outline appropriate measures to strengthen the capacity of the cybercrimes unit with the newly launched Forensic lab.

The Head of State launched the State-of-the-art laboratory which is a security flagship project under Vision 2030. The lab was slated among projects that were to be completed under the 1st Medium Term plan 2008-2012. It is located at the DCI headquarters.

The facility will boost efficacy in the investigation of serious crimes such as terrorism, robbery with violence, rape, murder and cyber-crimes among others.

“Qualified detectives in various academic scientific fields such as Computer Science, Pure Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Biochemistry, Physics and Information Technology among others, have been deployed to offer their professional services in their respective areas of specialization,” the DCI said on the launch of the facility.

