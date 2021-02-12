Uhuru Dares Ruto To Resign Instead Of Criticizing Gov’t From Within [Video]

Deep divisions in the ruling Jubilee party are now full-blown with President Uhuru Kenyatta now hitting out at his deputy William Ruto for criticizing the government in which he serves.

In an apparent reference to Ruto, Uhuru, who was speaking in Uthiru on Friday, dared the DP to resign instead of criticizing the government from within.

Accusing Ruto and his Tangatanga allies of doublespeak, the Head of State wondered why one would take credit for projects done by the government and at the same accuse it of “failure”.

“On one hand he is saying the government has failed and on the other hand he is saying we as a government have done this and that development,” President Kenyatta, who demanded respect, said while addressing Uthiru residents after commissioning a health centre put up by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

“That is doublespeak, you can’t be speaking of the failures of a government where you serve while at the same time outlining what you refer to as we have achieved as a government. You better resign.”

The President’s remarks come just days after Ruto allies criticized him over remarks that he will not hand over power to thieves in 2022.

The President had a fortnight ago while addressing Mount Kenya leaders at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County hit out at his critics, urging them to give him ample time to serve.

He asked his deputy, who has been criticizing his Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) pet-project, to wait for his turn.

The president said he was not indebted to anyone. He was referring to his promise to back the DP in 2022 should he vie for the presidency.

“Some people keep saying I made a promise to them, no, I only have a promise and covenant with the people of Kenya. That is the promise I am implementing. Ask your guy why he can’t allow me to do my work and keeps coming back for the baton, instead of waiting for his turn,” Uhuru said.

He also took a swipe at the DP for denying his role in the March 9, 2018 handshake that brought together Uhuru and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“You remember how they claimed to have been left out of the handshake. Remember how in Bomas I said how they were involved and even nominated members to the BBI team? The truth must be told,” he said.

Chiming in on the Hustler Vs Dynasty debate, Uhuru said he did not choose to be born in the Kenyatta family.

