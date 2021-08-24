President Uhuru Dares DP Ruto to Step Aside if Dissatisfied with Gov’t

President Uhuru Kenyatta has dared his deputy, William Ruto, to step aside if dissatisfied with the government at whose pleasure he serves.

Speaking to Citizen TV on Monday night, the head of state said he was not aware why his deputy was jilted.

He noted that he did not have a problem with the “Hustler” but expressed displeasure at the methods employed by his side to garner support ahead of the 2022 elections.

“I have no idea of what has transpired except for the fact that he is trying to establish a base for his future politics. I feel it is unfortunate the manner he is doing. It is wrong,” said Uhuru.

The head of state who is set to exit in 11 months said he was shocked that Ruto was against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

According to Uhuru, the BBI agenda of uniting the people is what brought him together with Ruto who is poised to take over the mantle in August 2022.

“If I want to now expand that, what is the problem? If we go back to 2013 it has been my agenda to bring people together,” Uhuru said.

“If divisions of 2007 brought us together, what is problem of bringing other people on board?”

He also stated that the aim of his unity agenda was not meant to dwindle anyone’s chances at the presidency.

“It doesn’t deny you your chances It is not Uhuru who elects, it is Kenyans,” continued the president.

He also regretted that his bringing together opposition leaders was the cause of division within his administration.

“What’s the problem if we have a situation everyone that regardless of who wins, no Kenyan has lost?” posed Uhuru.

On matters BBI flop at the Court of Appeal on Friday last week, Uhuru said he will now focus on the Big Four agenda.

“I will not be deviated from the agenda I have set on course. BBI was just one of them, we still also have the Big Four which we have been consistently following and we will continue with the agenda as we have it,” said the head of state.

