Uhuru Convenes Second Azimio Council Meeting On Friday To Review Election Strategy

President Uhuru Kenyatta has convened an Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The meeting will be held on Friday. President Uhuru is the chairperson of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party council.

On the agenda is discussing, developing, and approving party policy as well as reviewing the party’s election strategy and making plans to ensure Raila Odinga, the Azimio presidential candidate, prevails in the polls on August 9.

Also to be discussed is how the coalition party will win the majority of seats in the August elections.

“Take notice that a meeting of the Coalition Council, to be chaired by the Party Leader (Mr Odinga), will be held on the 24 June, 2022, at KICC starting at 10.00am,” reads the notice.

The Jubilee Party leader stated that in addition to reviewing, formulating, and approving party policy, the meeting will also examine how to make sure the coalition party wins the majority of seats in both Houses of Parliament and all 47 county legislatures.

This comes as the coalition plans to use a contentious approach to eliminate “weak candidates” using opinion polls in order to secure a majority of seats in Parliament.

The outgoing head of state presided over the inaugural meeting on April 21.

The meeting was meant to iron out issues surrounding selection of the coalition’s presidential running mate as well as the alliance’s Nairobi lineup.

The council is made up of 12 members. Apart from the Head of State and the coalition’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga, other members of the council include Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Kanu’s Gideon Moi, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, Taveta MP Naomi Shaban, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, and Narc leader and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

Others are Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader and Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi, Abdi Noor Omar Farah and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

