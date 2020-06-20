President Uhuru To Convene Another Jubilee Parliamentary Group Meeting At KICC On Monday

President Uhuru Kenyatta has convened yet another Jubilee Party parliamentary group meeting to be held at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC).

The meeting will be held on Monday, June 22 at 9 am, the party has communicated via Twitter.

“The Party Leader President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Monday 22nd June 2020, hold a Parliamentary Group Meeting for all Jubilee MPs at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, starting at 9am,” the tweet read.

The Party Leader President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Monday 22nd June 2020, hold a Parliamentary Group Meeting for all Jubilee MPs at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, starting at 9am. — JUBILEE PARTY® (@JubileePartyK) June 20, 2020

The head of state is expected to announce more changes in the party leadership in the National Assembly.

This comes days after Uhuru received a petition signed by 130 MPs seeking to oust majority leader Aden Duale.

Duale survived the cut during the June 2 PG meeting during which majority whip Benjamin Washiali and his deputy Cecily Mbarire were ejected from their positions.

The petition before the president was Kieni MP Kanini Kega’s brain child.

Speaking on Friday, the MP noted that the party will fill vacant positions.

He was referring to 16 House Committee positions previously held by Jubilee members who were formally discharged on Thursday.

Kega also warned that members who have moved to other parties will face the consequences.

“The recourse for individuals who have gone against the party is in the provisions in the Constitution that will be invoked and the choices will face the consequences,” he said.

He also noted that “rebel” members who earlier on in the week unveiled “Jubilee Asili” are sabotaging the president by forming a parallel party.

“There are people playing with fire either through ignorance or trying to dare but they will see the consequences by next week if there is credible information that they have formed an outfit,” he added.

But Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen has explained that Jubilee Asili are offices for members who have been denied entrance into the Jubilee Party headquarters located in Pangani.

The president is expected to chair the meeting virtually after four State House employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Unofficial reports indicate that the number has since risen to 16.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu