Uhuru Roots For Constitutional Reforms, Dismisses Claims BBI Meant To Create Positions For Individuals

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated the need for constitutional reforms to deal with historical injustices.

Speaking at the Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Kisii on Tuesday, the Head of State dismissed claims by his deputy William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga allies that the anticipated Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional reforms are meant to create positions for individuals.

The President stated that the reforms will help the country among others deal with chaos and violence that have become common after every General Election.

This, he said, will be achieved by bringing all communities on board.

“It would be a tragedy if come subsequent elections, we have not resolved our dilemma. I urge the country to ponder a constitutional consensus around a three-pronged National Question; political inclusion, equity, violence, ” said President Kenyatta.

“…and on this, we should not give my suggestion the parochial interpretation of creating positions for individuals. I am only urging for a constitutional consensus that accommodates all communities in an election.”

Read: BBI Is Being Managed Like Private Property Not Even Raila Knows Its Content – Kipchumba Murkomen

The DP has been critical of the BBI process arguing that some selfish leaders want to use it to get to power through the backdoor.

Speaking at the same event, the DP called on President Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga to include all Kenyans in the BBI debate.

Ruto was reacting to Odinga’s remarks that “BBI reggae” is back after a break and that he will lead his teams to popularise it across the country.

Read Also: Former Machakos Senator Muthama Vows To Lead Anti-BBI Rallies

“Former Prime Minister has talked about reggae. That is fine. But I guess we will have a robust national conversation that will bring everybody on board,” the DP said.

The final BBI report is expected to be unveiled soon.

An 11-member Building Bridges Initiative Steering Committee led by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji is said to have finalised the report a few months ago.

Read Also: Uncertainty In North Eastern BBI Rally As Regional Leaders Differ

The committee’s mandate was to oversee the implementation of the BBI report that was launched in November 2019 by structuring recommendations by Kenyans into implementable action plans.

The BBI task force was established following President Kenyatta’s March 9, 2018, handshake with Odinga to operationalize their reconciliation across the country following the aftermath of the disputed 2017 election.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu