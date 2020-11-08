Uhuru Congratulates U.S. President-elect Joe Biden

President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined world leaders in congratulating Democrat Joe Biden following his historic victory in the US presidential election.

In his message on Sunday morning, the Head of State termed the emphatic win in the hard-fought polls as a demonstration of Americans confidence in the leadership credentials of the former Vice President.

“Americans have spoken loudly and clearly through their votes by picking a highly experienced, colourfully decorated and long-serving leader to become their next Head of State.

“On behalf of the People and the Government of the Republic of Kenya, I congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris for their emphatic win and wish them all the best as they prepare to lead the United States of America into a future of prosperity,” the President said.

President Kenyatta described the President-elect as a friend of Kenya whose last visit to the country while serving as Vice President under President Barack Obama helped renew Kenya-USA ties.

“President-Elect Joe Biden is a friend of our country who has visited us in the past and helped in strengthening the strong ties that exist between us and the United States of America, ” he said.

“His win therefore presents an even bigger and better platform for our two countries to collaborate more closely for the prosperity of the people of our two nations.”

The President further wished Biden good health, a smooth transition and pledged Kenya’s continued solidarity with the United States of America going forward.

Equally, the Head of State congratulated Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris for making history by becoming the first woman to occupy the second most important leadership position in American political history.

President Kenyatta described the 56-year-old as a trailblazer and role model whose win will help inspire and embolden millions of young girls across the world to chase and achieve their dreams of greatness and success.

Biden, 77, trounced incumbent President Donald Trump on Saturday night in a hotly contested poll after garnering over 270 electoral college votes.

Trump has, however, vowed to challenge Bide’s victory in court.

As President Donald Trump exits the top seat, President Kenyatta thanked him for a close working relationship with Kenya for the past four years.

Biden served as the 47th vice president of the United States in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2017.

