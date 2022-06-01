President Uhuru Congratulates New African Champions KCB

Kenya Commercial Bank, KCB women’s team are the Africa’s champions after beating Al Ahly of Egypt by 3 sets to 1 in the final played on Tuesday in Tunisia.

Kenya Pipeline Corporation, another Kenyan side finished third.

KCB are not two-time champions of the continent.

1/2

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated KCB Women's Volleyball team for clinching the African club championship title in Kelibia, Tunisia on Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/pV3Zd6u8lH — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) June 1, 2022

KCB reclaimed the title which Kenya last won when Kenya Prisons were champions in 2013.

2/2

Led by veteran volleyball coach Japheth Munala, the Kenyan girls beat Egyptian giants Al Ahly 3-1 in a hard-fought final to become the first Kenyan club to win the title in 9 years. KCB last won the title in 2006 while Kenya Prisons clinched it in 2013. — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) June 1, 2022

