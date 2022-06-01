in SPORTS

President Uhuru Congratulates New African Champions KCB

Kenya Commercial Bank, KCB women’s team are the Africa’s champions after beating Al Ahly of Egypt by 3 sets to 1 in the final played on Tuesday in Tunisia.

Kenya Pipeline Corporation, another Kenyan side finished third.

KCB are not two-time champions of the continent.

KCB reclaimed the title which Kenya last won when Kenya Prisons were champions in 2013.

 

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

KCB Women's Volleyball TeamPresident Uhuru Kenyatta

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

crime+scene

Police Probing Death of DCI Officer Whose Body was Found in Teso Home
Ruto

DP Ruto Not Invited to State House Madaraka Day Celebrations – Aide