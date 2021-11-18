in NEWS

President Uhuru Condoles with Raphael Tuju Following Mother’s Death

Tuju loses mother
Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju. [Courtesy]

Jubilee secretary general and Cabinet Secretary with no portfolio, Raphael Tuju has lost his mother, Mama Mary Odiyo Tuju.

Mama Mary, 87, died on Wednesday night while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital for an undisclosed illness.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who condoled with Tuju’s family, eulogised Mama Mary as a hard-working community leader and elder who greatly valued and supported education as the foundation of life.

“Mama Mary was a known and highly respected community leader who believed in the virtues and benefits of education. Her belief that education was the foundation of life was the inspiration that led many from her community to pursue education, and become productive members of society,” the President said.

He described the deceased as a strong matriach who raised a successful family and prayed to God to grant the Tuju family solace and fortitude at this difficult period of mourning.

“We will forever be grateful for the work she has done for our nation and for raising up a strong family which has continued to contribute to the socioeconomic transformation of our country.

“I pray that God will shed his love and peace in your hearts as you mourn the demise of your beloved mother. I assure you of my prayers and support as you come to terms with the death of your family matriarch,” President Kenyatta said.

