President Uhuru Condoles with Family of Freedom Fighter Paul Ngei Following Son’s Death

Joseph Kioli Ngei, son to freedom fighter Paul Ngei passed on last Friday at a Machakos Hospital aged 74 years.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family while commemorating Joseph Ngei as a huge contributor to Kenya’s socio-economic transformations through agriculture.

The Head of State further stated that Ngei was a professional who served Kenya and took upon various successful responsibilities over the years.

For instance, the President said Ngei will be remembered for his contributions to commercial farming and the adoption of high-value commercial crops.

“I have received the news of the passing away of Mr Joseph Kioli Ngei with a heavy heart. Joseph was a steadfast and highly accomplished Kenyan professional who served the country successfully in various responsibilities over the years,” President Uhuru said.

Apart from his contributions to the agriculture sector, Joseph Ngei has also managed different corporations in the country including Muhoroni Sugar Company and the East African Breweries Limited.

His father, Paul Ngei is widely known and remembered for his contributions to Kenyan history before and after independence.

He however died on August 15, 2004.

