President Uhuru Commissions Construction Of New Hospitals In Nairobi’s Slum Area

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today, August 10, 2020, commissioned the construction of three new Level 3 hospitals in the slums of Nairobi.

The Head of State also witnessed the groundbreaking for the construction of 16-bed capacity hospitals at Muthua in Uthiru and Kianda in Kibra together with a 24-bed facility at Mukuru Kwa Reuben slum.

According to the President’s Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU), Uhuru indicated that the three hospitals will form part of the 20 hospital facilities expected to be constructed in different parts of the city under the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) leadership. Each hospital will cost approximately Sh70 million each.

Accompanied by NMS Director General Major Gen. Mohamed Badi and Nairobi Regional Coordinator Kang’ethe Thuku, the President addressed residents who had camped to witness the commencing of the projects and urged them to keep off from empty political promises.

Rather, he urged them to focus on the government’s agenda to improve and transform the city more so the informal settlements.

He further reiterated on the need to heed the directives issued by the Ministry of Health in combating Coronavirus adding that everyone should be responsible for themselves.

Following the introduction of NMS, Badi pledged to transform the city and institute changes that would favour residents in different estates.

For instance, in July, Badi intimated that Nairobi residents would be able to access hospitals and healthcare facilities in their neighbourhood within 100 days. He pledged to construct 19 dispensaries and 5 other rehabilitation centres in the slums at a cost of Sh2 billion.

"In my next 100 days, I intend to build 24 fully functional hospitals in Nairobi's informal settlements. The development comes at a cost and we must ensure we do not go back to where we came from," Badi said.