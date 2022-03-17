Uhuru Cancels State House Meeting With Mt. Kenya Leaders Set for Friday

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called off a consultative meeting with leaders from the Mount Kenya region that was scheduled for Friday, March 18, at State House, Nairobi.

The President, through the Jubilee party leadership, had on Wednesday night invited politicians from his Mt Kenya backyard for consultation ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Members of Parliament and Governors were among leaders who were expected at the event.

The meeting was, however, cancelled on Thursday morning without any explanation. No new date has been set.

“After wide consultations, I have deferred the meeting that was scheduled for tomorrow, Friday 18th March 2022, at Statehouse Nairobi, with MPs, Senators and Governors, from the Mt Kenya region, to a later date, which will be communicated to you, in due course,” a message sent to the leaders reads.

Also Read: We Have Forgiven You – Ruto Takes On Uhuru for Backing Raila’s Bid

The Head of State recently embarked on a mission to consolidate the Mt Kenya votes as he officially declared support for ODM leader Raila Odinga, the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate in the August contest.

The meeting was seen as one of the tactics the president is employing to undo gains made by Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance party in the vote-rich region.

Ruto, who is expected to run for the presidency under the Kenya Kwanza coalition, is Odinga’s main rival in the August polls.

Earlier, politicians allied to Ruto castigated the President over what they termed as ‘last-minute intervention’.

Also Read: I Meant “Tuliimbia” Uhuru – Moses Kuria Defends Vote Rigging Claims

Led by Gatundu South of Parliament Moses Kuria, the leaders claim the President had denied the Mt Kenya leaders a forum to engage him about local issues, adding that the last-minute interventions are inconsequential.

“Mt Kenya leaders have been waiting for a proper sit down for 4 years. To call them 143 days before the election and when you have already declared yourself the campaign manager for Kitendawili is contemptuous. With utmost respect and deep regret, just let us be,” Kuria, who represents Uhuru’s home constituency, said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...