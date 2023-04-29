Uhuru Calls a Jubilee Delegates Meeting Amid Infighting

Jubilee Party leader and former President Uhuru Kenyatta has called a delegates convention at the Bomas of Kenya on May 22.

In a notice, the Jubilee party leader said members will meet to discuss, draft, and ratify party policies.

Uhuru explained that the National Executive Committee (NEC) will present a status report to the members during the convention.

“Pursuant to articles 8.1 and 10.1 of the Jubilee Party Constitution, notice is hereby issued for Special National Delegates Convention to be held on the 22 of May 2023,” reads the notice in part.

The party will also discuss and adopt any other matter presented during the meeting.

On Wednesday, the former head of state made an impromptu visit at the party headquarters in Kileleshwa following a stand-off between two groups.

A faction led by EALA MP Kanini Kega clashed with one being led by former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni.

The two are fighting for the control of the former ruling party.

Uhuru told members to resolve matter internally as he urged those looking to leave the party to do so in a peaceful manner.

“We have our mechanisms as a political party with which to solve our problems and we shall solve and we shall have our meetings and the party’s membership will decide the party’s future,” he said.

“We don’t need to be governed or be pushed by police. We will peacefully make our decisions because we are peaceful people who wish to live in a peaceful country.”

