President Uhuru Brings Along Handshake Partner Raila for Ukambani Tour

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been accompanied by his handshake partner, Raila Odinga for the tour of Kalonzo Musyoka’s Ukambani backyard.

In photos circulating on social media, the Head of State arrived at Makueni County to inspect the ongoing construction of Thwake Dam.

The 688 million cubic metre Thwake dam is a Vision 2030 flagship project and a key initiative of the Government’s big 4 agenda.

Leaders from various sections of the Ukambani region were present including governor Charity Ngilu, Alfred Mutua, Kivuta Kibwana, Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior among others.

Yesterday, there were speculations that President Uhuru held a meeting with Raila and Kalonzo amid NASA coalition funds row.

This, according to political insiders was an attempt by the President to revive NASA and reunite Raila and Kalonzo ahead of the 2022 general elections. Hence, the move to have Odinga accompany him for the tour.

Earlier, President Uhuru had canceled the two-day tour of the Ukambani region for fear of spreading the Covid-19 virus.

The head of state was supposed to start the tour of the region on Tuesday, July 6.

The governors in the region had also welcomed the President adding that his tour would bring development to their people.

“We welcome the Head of State and we expect the tour to yield good results. We at the same time do not expect idle politicians to take the opportunity to be seen walking with the President. All in all, we are still negotiating to have one more day for his visit.” Governor Alfred Mutua said.

