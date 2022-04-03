Uhuru Breaks Silence on Stoning of Raila’s Chopper in Eldoret

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the Friday incident where ODM leader Raila Odinga and his entourage were attacked by stone-pelting youths in Soy, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Speaking during and after a church service at AIC Church in Pipeline, Nairobi County, on Sunday, the Head of State termed the act as retrogressive.

“What if Raila was injured in that attack? Kenya would have been on fire right now and that is not what we want,” said Uhuru.

He urged Kenyans to shelve ethnic politics and exercise tolerance during the electioneering period.

“Nobody will leave Kenya after elections. We all belong here, so let us go to the elections in peace…For us political leaders, we should behave in a manner that allows our people to live in peace and to go about their business regardless of who sits in which position,” he added.

“So ask ourselves, if you take a stone or a slasher to go and cut your friend instead of waiting for the next five years to elect your leader of choice, then you have lost direction.”

While addressing a roadside crowd after the church service, President Kenyatta slammed Deputy President William Ruto and allied politicians over remarks made during a recent rally at the President’s Gatundu South backyard.

The leaders, under the Kenya Kwanza alliance, had last month criticized President Kenyatta for his active role in the August succession politics and his choice of Raila as his successor.

“You saw what happened at my home in Gatundu. They insulted me at my doorstep but I chose to be silent about it,” he added.

Raila was leaving the burial ceremony of late businessman Jackson Kibor when he was attacked by a group of rowdy youths. The air shield of the former Prime Minister’s chopper was damaged during the incident.

Police named Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi and his Soy counterpart Caleb Kositany as masterminds of the attack.

The legislators, who have maintained their innocence, recorded a statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Nakuru earlier today.

As of yesterday, a total of 17 young men had been arrested in connection with the incident. Police said the youths were found in possession of cash money in Sh50 denomination which they were allegedly paid to cause disturbance.

