Uhuru Bans Sale Of Alcohol In Eateries

President Uhuru Kenyatta has banned the sale of alcohol in eateries and restaurants for 30 days effective midnight tonight as part of efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

In a state of the nation address from State House in Nairobi on Monday, the head of state stated that socialising in areas serving alcohol had become one of the greatest risk factors in the country as far as the fight against Covid-19 is concerned.

The President further reviewed closing hours for eateries to 7pm from 8pm.

The government allowed restaurants to reopen and also sell alcohol in April. However, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe noted that Kenyans were abusing the directive.

In his address on Monday, President Kenyatta closed bars indefinitely.

“Licenses of bars will be withdrawn permanently if found operating,” said Uhuru.

Read: Nationwide Curfew Extended By Another 30 Days

The 9pm to 4am curfew has also been extended for an additional 30 days.

The head of state stated that the directives will apply to all Kenyans including politicians notorious for flouting Covid-19 guidelines.

The President was speaking after the 5th Extraordinary Summit with governors.

He said that the stringent measures are due to the surge in Coronavirus cases.

President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to continue observing measures laid down by the Ministry of Health as he noted that responsibility solely lies with the person.

Read Also: Passengers Aboard Late-night International Flights To Be Exempted From Curfew

On July 6, the president warned that he would not hesitate to resort back to lockdown.

Then, the head of state lifted the orders on cessation of movement in Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera counties but warned against laxity in the observance of the safety rules.

Movement in and out of hotspots like Nairobi has largely contributed to the rise of infections in other regions with over 40 counties now reporting Covid-19 cases.

The spike in positive cases has been witnessed in 44 out of the 47 counties.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu