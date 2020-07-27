Uhuru Bans Sale Of Alcohol In Eateries

President Uhuru Kenyatta has banned the sale of alcohol in eateries and restaurants for 30 days effective midnight tonight as part of efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

In a state of the nation address from State House in Nairobi on Monday, the head of state stated that socialising in areas serving alcohol had become one of the greatest risk factors in our country as far as the fight against Covid-19 is concerned.

The President further reviewed closing hours for eateries to 7pm from 8pm.

More follows

