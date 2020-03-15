List Of What President Uhuru Has Banned Over Coronavirus Fears

Kenya has confirmed two more cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) two days after Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirmed the first case on Friday.

To contain the spread of the virus, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was speaking at Harambee House, Nairobi, issued a number of directives.

The President announced the suspension of travel from countries that have reported cases of COVID-19.

Only Kenyan citizens will be allowed into the country provided they observe self-quarantine directive or visit a government facility for a check-up. This will be in force for 30 days

The President said all persons who have come to Kenya in the last 14 days must self-quarantine.

President Kenyatta also suspended school activities effective Monday, March 16.

According to the President, learners in day schools, both primary and secondary, will be required to stay at home from tomorrow. Boarding schools have been directed to close by Wednesday, March 18.

Universities and other tertiary institutions have been directed to suspend operations by Friday, March 20.

The government has also urged government offices, businesses and companies to allow employees to work from home with exception of employees working in critical/essential services.

The President also encouraged the use of cashless transactions to help contain the spread of COVID-19 further urging service providers to lower transaction charges during this period.

“In order to avoid the risk of transmission through physical handling of money we encourage the use of cashless transactions such as Mobile Money such as M-Pesa and credit cards. We appeal to mobile operators and banks to take note of the situation that we are in and reduce the cost of transactions during this period, ” the President said.

He appealed to all Kenyans to avoid congregating including places of worship and minimize attendance to social gatherings including funerals and weddings. This also applies to visits to shopping malls and entertainment joints.

The government will also limit access to hospitals.

The President directed hospitals and malls to provide water, soap, sanitizers and ensure regular cleaning and disinfection of surfaces.

Earlier, the judiciary said court appearances will remain suspended for the next two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.

With regard to new arrests, Chief Justice David Maraga said that during the two-week period, all cases except serious ones will be dealt with at the police stations in accordance with guidelines to be issued by the Inspector General of Police.

Globally, at least 142,000 people have been infected with the virus that broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. At least 5300 deaths have been reported.

coronavirus is a respiratory illness clinically resembling viral pneumonia and manifesting as fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

