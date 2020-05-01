Uhuru Assures COVID-19 Funds To Be Accounted For, Warns Against Politicizing Virus Fight

President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned those playing politics with monies set aside for the fight against coronavirus.

Speaking from State House, the head of state said that every shilling will be accounted for.

“Lets stop politicizing this coronavirus.. all the money that have been spent during this time, shall be audited in broad day light. ..so that Kenyans will be able to know how the money worked,” he said.

Expressing disgust over social media reports linked the ministry of health in improper use of Sh1 billion donated by World Bank, Uhuru said an audit will be carried out in broad daylight.

MOH is said to have spent Sh42 million to lease 15 ambulances, Sh14.4 million to maintain and fuel 30 vehicles used by health officers

The Mutahi Kagwe-led ministry apparently spent Sh2 million out of the Sh6 million approved for airtime for some of its 500 staff for a period of three months.

Some Sh4 million was spent on tea and snacks.

To this, the president said, “It shall be made public. hii sio wakati wakugombanisha… this is the time to be the supportive during this time.”

CS Kagwe in a Facebook post warned that should any money be found to have been misappropriated, responsible parties will be sacked.

“Suffice it to say, there will be no theft of COVID-19 resources under my watch and if there is any truth regarding the misuse of COVID-19 funds, beyond being disheartened, I guarantee you that those responsible will be out of the ministry faster than we can blink. Propaganda or not, we, WILL sanitize the healthcare system,” he wrote.

In his post, Kagwe accused some people in the Ministry of trying to use propaganda to intimidate him, and throw him off track.

“I am here to let you know that among us is a cohort that believes in exploitation and that thinks that by spreading lies, innuendo and propaganda, I will be intimidated and worse, lose the trust of you -the Kenyan – who believes in our cause and my integrity. They want us sidetracked. I am no greenhorn; I have seen such mischief before, wasn’t intimated then and will not be intimidated now. Watch my actions, they will illustrate this” he added.

