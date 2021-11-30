Uhuru Asks Other Nations not to Close Boarders Over Omicron As Infections Rise by 109

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on other nations not to close their borders over the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron.

Through his state of the Nation Address, Uhuru urged the neighboring nations to be lenient and not close borders over the new variant adding that the move will derail the economic recovery.

This comes as Kenya has recorded 109 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 4,994 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 255,088.

The positivity rate is now at 2.2%. Of the new cases, 91 are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners, 86 are males and 23 are females, with the youngest being a five-year-old child and the oldest is 91 years.

10 patients have recovered from the disease bringing the cumulative recoveries to 248,318. One patient has ideally succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 5,335.

Vaccination Drive:

As of yesterday, November 29, 2021, a total of 7,063,927 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 4,354,454were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,709,473.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 57.0 percent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 9.9 percent.

