Uhuru Approves Vaccination of All Teachers Regardless of Age

President Uhuru Kenyatta has okayed the vaccination against Covid-19 of all teachers irrespective of age.

Speaking during the official release of 2020 KCPE Results, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia urged tutors to take advantage of the opportunity.

Initially, the government had given priority to teachers above the age of 50.

Macharia also stated that the Covid-19 virus has in the last year killed 3 deputy school heads and 8 school heads.

Four other primary school teachers have also lost their lives to the virus.

Going forward, Macharia said, the commission will have in place measures to make sure teachers are protected from Coronavirus.

“First we instructed our medical health insurance provider to cover all teachers against Covid-related ailments which they have since complied with,” Macharia said.

This comes as learners prepare to resume studies on May 10.

According to Education CS Prof George Magoha, schools will resume depending on the virus situation in the country.

Earlier on in the week, CS Magoha had stated that there wasn’t need to revise the school calendar as the curve was flattening.

“I am hoping that since it looks like the Covid-19 curve is beginning to flatten, there may be no need to summon education stakeholders, for now, to look at the timetable afresh,” the CS said.

In March during the launch of the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise for teachers, Macharia said that three members of staff from the TSC secretariat had died of the virus.

At the time, she said, 41 teachers had succumbed to the virus countrywide.

Kenya has thus far recorded 148,128 infections with a 13 percent positivity rate.

Fatalities are at 2,420 as recoveries clocked 100,245.

